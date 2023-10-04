Dominik Mysterio Recaptures North American Title On WWE NXT

Dominik Mysterio is now a two-time NXT North American Champion, beating Trick Williams for the title (with help of course) on this week’s NXT. Mysterio defeated Williams after multiple pieces of interference by the Judgment Day, with the final one coming as Mysterio had been thrown the Money in the Bank briefcase by Damian Priest. That distracted the referee and allowed Finn Balor to hit Williams with the title belt, and Dom got the win soon after.

The win makes Mysterio a two-time North American Champion and ends Williams’ reign at just three days, having won the title from Mysterio at NXT No Mercy.