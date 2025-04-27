Dominik Mysterio Reflects On JD McDonagh Getting Injured In Raw Match

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about the January match on WWE Raw where JD McDonagh was injured. McDonagh made his return on last week’s Raw for the first time since the January 27th episode, when he suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs while teaming with Mysterio against War Raiders. Mysterio spoke on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast about the match and more, and specifically took some of the blame for McDonagh finishing out the match despite the injury.

“That’s on me, too,” Mysterio said (per Fightful). “There are a couple of things in that match that I should’ve done better. Sorry, JD. After he was already fucked up, we were getting close to where I hit the 619 and we had planned the 619 and JD moonsault, but he told me, ‘I can’t do the moonsault.’ In my head, I’m like, ‘You gotta do the fucking moonsault.’ In my head, I’m not going to beat Ivar’s fatass with just a 619 and frogsplash, I have to hit him with more.”

He continued, “I hit the 619 and I’m running and JD is [in pain]. I was already running, but he committed. I love that guy. I was like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ He’s like, [miming catching his breath] ‘Oh, you’re good brother.’ He finished the match, but it was bad. He’s such a trooper. I love that dude.”

Mysterio is the WWE Intercontinental Champion, having won the title at WrestleMania 41.