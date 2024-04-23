Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Out of Action Due to Injury

Dominik Mysterio is on the shelf with a legitimate injury, according to a new report. Mysterio was pulled from last week’s European tour and replaced by Ricochet, and appeared on tonight’s Raw with his arm in a sling where he noted that he was banged up and Santos Escobar would be takingh his place in teaming with JD McDonagh.

Fightful Select reports that Mysterio’s injury is legitimate. There’s no word yet on the nature of the injury or a timetable for his return.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mysterio for a quick and full recovery.