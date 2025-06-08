wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Retains Intercontinental Title at WWE Money in the Bank, Pins Octagon Jr.
Dominik Mysterio challenged Octagon Jr at Worlds Collide and then defeated him at WWE Money in the Bank. As a result, Mysterio retained his Intercontinental title. Mysterio won the match with a 619 and then a frog splash after a distraction from Liv Morgan.
Mysterio is currently in his first reign as the IC champion. He won the belt at Wrestlemania and has held it for 43 days.