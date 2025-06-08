wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio Retains Intercontinental Title at WWE Money in the Bank, Pins Octagon Jr.

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

Dominik Mysterio challenged Octagon Jr at Worlds Collide and then defeated him at WWE Money in the Bank. As a result, Mysterio retained his Intercontinental title. Mysterio won the match with a 619 and then a frog splash after a distraction from Liv Morgan.

Mysterio is currently in his first reign as the IC champion. He won the belt at Wrestlemania and has held it for 43 days.

