During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio revealed that WWE had originally planed for him to debut in NXT, but it never panned out. Below are some highlights

Dominik Mysterio on how the original plan was for him to start in NXT: “I was supposed to go down to NXT and do the whole developmental thing, and how the process is actually supposed to go, but it just never happened. And I never asked or complained.”

On finding out he’d be doing a program with Seth Rollins: “My dad and I — we had sat down and figured out how we were going to do it. [The] debut was going to be somewhere else. I was going to go independent for a little while and kind of try to get my training wheels going and get my feet wet … but when I was offered this opportunity against Seth, I knew that if I turned it down, there wasn’t going to be another opportunity like this.”