– During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Show, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio reveals a special message sent to him by former WWE Champion Randy Orton after Dominik turned on his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Orton messaged Dominik to “Enjoy the ride, kid.”

Dominik Mysterio said on Randy Orton (via Fightful), “I think definitely changed as my career has evolved. But in the moment, top of my mind I can think of, Randy [Orton]’s always been there, as far as texting me, even before he came back, he’d always text me. I remember when I turned on my dad, he was one of the first people to text me, like, ‘Hell yeah, enjoy the ride, kid.'”

Dominik Mysteiro picked up a huge win last night on WWE Raw, beating former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.