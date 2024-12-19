– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio spoke of which wrestlers he’d want to have his back if he was in an actual bar fight. Mysterio named the late Eddie Guerrero, Bronson Reed, and former stablemate Damian Priest. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dominik Mysterio on wanting Eddie Guerrero to be in his corner for an actual bar fight: “I’m gonna throw Eddie [Guerrero] in there. Only reason being I know he was a bad dude. He was the sweetest guy.”

On Eddie Guerrero throwing a fit and throwing boxes of production equipment once when he lost his temper: “It was like [a] very Latino temper, so I’m gonna go with my man, uncle Eddie. Number two — Bronson Reed.”

On why he’d want Damian Priest on his side for a bar fight: “I don’t remember the good old days — I remember what he’s useful for, and that’s a big ass dude that gets people out of the way.”