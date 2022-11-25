Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made an unannounced visit at the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving, which didn’t turn out well for Rey. WWE posted a video to their YouTube account of the Judgment Day members showing up at Rey’s door, which you can see below.

In the video, Rey tries to make them leave but they push through and attack Rey, including Dominik smashing a framed photo on Rey’s booted-up leg and smashing a broom leg into the same before laughing and leaving: