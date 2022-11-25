wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving

November 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Dominik Mysterio Image Credit; WWE

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made an unannounced visit at the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving, which didn’t turn out well for Rey. WWE posted a video to their YouTube account of the Judgment Day members showing up at Rey’s door, which you can see below.

In the video, Rey tries to make them leave but they push through and attack Rey, including Dominik smashing a framed photo on Rey’s booted-up leg and smashing a broom leg into the same before laughing and leaving:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading