Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley To Kick Off This Week’s WWE NXT
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley will be on NXT again this week, kicking off Tuesday’s show. WWE has announced that Mysterio, who captured the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee on last week’s show, will be there to open the show with Ripley by his side.
The updated lineup for this show, which airs Tuesday night on USA, is:
* Kendo Stick Match: Dana Brook vs. Cora Jade
* Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy & Dyad
* Gable Steveson Decides His Future
* Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley open the show
BREAKING: After last week's shocking win, new NXT North American Champion "Dirty" @DomMysterio35 and Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE will KICK OFF #WWENXT TOMORROW!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/EeDWjxV05x
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2023
