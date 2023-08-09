WWE News: Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley Are Angry After NXT, Michael Cole and Corey Graves React to Summerslam, New Merchandise

– WWE posted a video in which Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley comment on getting attacked by Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee following Dirty Dom’s won last night’s NXT.

Dom said: “I am the greatest luchador that has ever lived. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion ever. And I beat Dragon Lee tonight with my deadbeat dad by his side. So I’m the greatest NXT North American champion ever.”

Rhea added: “Lyra Valkyria? You’re kidding me right now. First you disrespect my Latino Heat and then you disrespect Mami herself by bringing up Lyra Valkyria. […] I came here and told everyone she was a badass. I believed in her, I gave her some advice, and what does she do? She disrespects me and my Latino Heat. You don’t want to make Mami mad. And that’s exactly what she has done.”

– WWE has posted a video of Michael Cole and Corey Graves reacting to Summerslam moments as they called the show.

