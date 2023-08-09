wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley Are Angry After NXT, Michael Cole and Corey Graves React to Summerslam, New Merchandise
– WWE posted a video in which Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley comment on getting attacked by Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee following Dirty Dom’s won last night’s NXT.
Dom said: “I am the greatest luchador that has ever lived. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion ever. And I beat Dragon Lee tonight with my deadbeat dad by his side. So I’m the greatest NXT North American champion ever.”
Rhea added: “Lyra Valkyria? You’re kidding me right now. First you disrespect my Latino Heat and then you disrespect Mami herself by bringing up Lyra Valkyria. […] I came here and told everyone she was a badass. I believed in her, I gave her some advice, and what does she do? She disrespects me and my Latino Heat. You don’t want to make Mami mad. And that’s exactly what she has done.”
EXCLUSIVE: Despite coming out on top tonight, @DomMysterio35 and @RheaRipley_WWE are not happy about what transpired.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QOH3pkUDlk
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2023
– WWE has posted a video of Michael Cole and Corey Graves reacting to Summerslam moments as they called the show.
– WWE is selling new shirts for Paul Heyman and Shawn Michaels, autographed merchandise from Cody Rhodes and Undertaker and a factory sealed Panini Select WWE trading card Blaster box.
