Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Comment On Mysterio’s NXT North American Title Win

Dominik Mysterio is the new NXT North American Champion and both he and Rhea Ripley had something to say about it after the match. As noted, Mysterio beat Wes Lee to win the title on Tuesday’s show with help from his Judgment Day allies. Mysterio and Ripley spoke after the match in a new WWE video about the win. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

Ripley on Dominik’s win: “You’re talking to greatness here. You’re talking to my Latino heat, ‘Dirty’ Dom himself. He’s already surpassed his father, deadbeat dad, and he’s just gonna growing, and growing, and growing, and he’s gonna take over this business. Because he’s part of the Judgment Day, and the Judgment Day, we run all of the WWE.”

Dominik on what’s next for him: “Thank you Mami. You’re definitely correct about all that, and now that I can actually speak and not get interrupted by a bunch of deadbeats and has-beens or whatever’s out there, I am the new NXT North American Champion, and now that I think about it, I’m 2-0 here in NXT. Your boy ‘Dirty Dom’ is undefeated, and with the Judgment Day and Mami by my side, it looks like it’s gonna stay that way.”