Dominik Mysterio Says Rhea Ripley Taught Him To “Be A Menace”

In a recent Metro interview, Dominik Mysterio shared some details on the talent of his stablemate Rhea Ripley and praised her accomplishments and support. Mysterio projected that Ripley would be a future contender for titles in the men’s division at WWE and credited her with some of his own growth in the recent past. You can find a few highlights from Mysterio below.

On Ripley’s achievements thus far: “Even though she’s 26 years old, she has 10-plus years of experience. She’s done so much, accomplished so much, she’s held every title in WWE and she’s only 26. I give her another two years before she takes over all the men’s titles, it’s only a matter for time.”

On what he’s learned from Ripley in The Judgment Day: “Even with Priest and Finn and Rhea – especially Rhea, they taught me how to just go out there and be a menace to these people, and just have them not like me. Rhea with these kids, you know, she’s teaching me how to be menacing to these kids. I can’t thank her enough. I think she’s really the one that helped me come out of my turtle shell and just enjoy and have fun with them. Our chemistry’s growing week to week, we’re getting more comfortable with each other. It’s only getting better, man.”