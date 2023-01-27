wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio To Be Part of Royal Rumble Match, Trains With Rhea Ripley
Dominik Mysterio is joining the men’s Royal Rumble match, as seen in a new WWE video. WWE posted the video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley being interviewed, where it was confirmed that Dominik will be part of the men’s match on Saturday’s PPV. The video also includes footage of Ripley and Dominik training in the ring, as you can see below.
Dominik joins Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Karrion Kross in the match, with 14 names still yet to be revealed. The show takes place Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
Can @RheaRipley_WWE show her “Dom-Dom” what it takes to be the last Superstar standing in the #RoyalRumble Match?@DomMysterio35 puts in the work and sends a brutal message to @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/5LbfLap99B
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2023
