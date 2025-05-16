Dominik Mysterio Wants To Ruin Rey Mysterio’s Legacy In AAA

Last month, WWE announced that they acquired Lucha Libre AAA and will run an NXT Worlds Collide event with the brand in June. In an interview with Jim Varsallone (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio said that he wants to go to AAA in order to ruin the legacy of his father Rey in the promotion.

He said: “Honestly, it was very surprising. WWE had the small partnership with TNA, so in my head, I would’ve assumed that they would have done another type of partnership with AAA. Doing these small partnerships where we mix and we let each other borrow talent and stuff like that. But, I never — I didn’t think it would have been possible, right? They actually purchased AAA. To me, that’s so huge. That is, if not the biggest company out in Mexico, that has a history with not only the Mysterio name but so many other lineages and luchadors that have so much history. The fact that we can bring that into play now and not only that but what we can do out in Mexico and what Mexico can do out here in the US now like talent-wise. It’s such a huge blessing for us and for everyone around. For me, before I even started wrestling and training, it was always a dream of mine to be able to wrestle in Mexico with AAA, as part of AAA cause I’ve always wanted to continue the Mysterio legacy and do it better than he did in every way, shape, and form. I am currently in the WWE and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio, right? I would love to go to AAA and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done. I’m going to down to AAA and shit all over Rey Mysterio so the name that you remember coming out of AAA, Mexico, WWE, whatever, TNA, anything — you hear the word Mysterio, you think Dominik Mysterio.”