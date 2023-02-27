Dominik Mysterio Says He Looks More Like Eddie Guerrero Than Rey Mysterio

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Wrestling Inc), Dominik Mysterio said that he thinks he looks more like Eddie Guerrero than Rey Mysterio, his father. He attributes that to the mullet.

He said: “A lot of people keep tagging me because of this mullet I’ve got going on … because of Eddie. I’m questioning my mom here at this point because I see the WCW pictures of my dad getting unmasked, and they tag me in that, and then I get the side-by-sides of Eddie and I get tagged in that. And I’m just sitting over here scratching my head. I think I’m going to do my own DNA test at this point, because I don’t know what’s going on.“