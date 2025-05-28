Dominik Mysterio Says He Likes to Wash His Hair Every Day

– He might be called “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, but he likes to keep it clean where his hair is concerned. Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on What’s Your Story?, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio explains why he likes to wash and shampoo his hair every day. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mysterio on washing his hair every day: “A lot of people say you’re not supposed to wash your hair every day, but I wash it every day. I shampoo and condition every day. Sometimes, like today, I showered this morning and I’m probably going to shower at night before I go to bed.”

On how he’s dirty in the ring but likes to keep his hair clean: “In the ring, maybe, but no, I like to be pretty clean, especially my hair. Shampoo and condition.”