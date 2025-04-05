– During a recent interview with Khel Now TV, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was asked about potentially competing for the Intercontinental Title in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41. Mysterio denied any involvement and said his only goal is to help his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, win the ittle.

Dominik Mysterio stated on the subject (via Fightful), “Oh, I have no business in that. Right now, the priority is to help Finn win the IC title. I feel like I have to make up for it a little bit. We’ll see what happens.”

WWE has not yet announced an Intercontinental Title match for WrestleMania 41. The premium live event takes place over April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.