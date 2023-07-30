– During a recent edition of Up NXT on SnapChat (via Fightful, NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio was asked about his “favorite snack.” He answered merely “Rhea,” referring to WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. He also revealed the following on what happens if he goes to a restaurant that doesn’t have ranch dressing for his chicken fingers:

“This is a great question. Because not a lot of restaurants have ranch. Especially when I go and ask for it, they’re like, ‘Oh, sorry, we don’t have ranch here.’ So what I do in that moment, if Mami’s with me, she handles business, but if I’m alone, and I just want some chicken fingers and there’s no ranch, I just get up and leave. Because that’s just uncalled for, it’s disrespectful, and you can’t treat your NXT North American Champion with disrespect by not having ranch. So I get up and leave because you don’t deserve me or my service.”