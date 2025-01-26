Dominik Mysterio Says WWE Morale High Following Raw’s Move To Netflix

Dominik Mysterio says that morale in WWE is doing well following Raw’s move to Netflix. Mysterio appeared on the Babyfaces Podcast and was asked during the conversation how morale is doing after Raw’s debut on the service earlier this month.

“Morale is high,” Mysterio said (per Fightful). “We’re all super excited to to be able to just be on Netflix, because a lot of a lot of us have families. I have family in Mexico. Judgment Day has family in Ireland and stuff because of Finn and JD. So, our families struggled to to be able to see us because if they don’t have USA, they have to watch it on for us, it’s, like, Fox Sports or for that I don’t know what they have to watch it on in Ireland but it’s always different channels here and there. So the fact that you can just tune in whether it’s 8 PM or 5 PM West coast, East coast time, as long as you figure it out overseas and you have Netflix, you can watch it. So the fact that you can watch it all around the world at any point in time, even if you missed an episode last week, you can just go on there and click it and they have it all there.”

He continued, “So that’s huge for us, we’re in over a hundred something million homes, right? So that’s insane. That’s a whole different viewership for us. We’re used to just people tuning in on USA and seeing Monday Night Raw. But now it’s like whoever clicks on Netflix, you’re going to see, whether it’s Cody Rhodes or Bianca or Roman, Liv, myself, like you’re going to see wrestling on there. It’s really cool to see because it’s going to catch your attention and people are going to click on to see Monday Night Raw.”

Raw debuted on Netflix on January 6th.