Dominik Mysterio Set To Appear On This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Dominik Mysterio is headed to Smackdown this week to ask his mom for permission to face his dad in the ring. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Dominik cut a promo about how Rey has been refusing to face him in a match at WrestleMania 39, and said that since the entire Mysterio family is set to be at this week’s episode he will be at the show and will ask his mother for “permission” to face Rey.

Rey has to date refused to battle his son in any condition in the ring, despite Dominik tormenting him and calling for a match between the two at the PPV.

Smackdown airs this Friday on FOX. The updated lineup is:

* LA Knight vs. Rey Mysterio

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Dominik Mysterio appears