Dominik Mysterio Says Skipping NXT & Going to the Main Roster Had Pros & Cons

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut on the main roster without spending time in NXT, and he recently weighed in on the matter. Mysterio spoke with Metro before he defended the NXT North American Championship at the Great American Bash, and you can see the highlights below:

On skipping NXT and going straight to the main roster: “I think there’s definitely pros and cons to it, depending on how you look at it. I was blessed and very fortunate to be in the position that I’m in. I think just the way that I came about it, and the people that I was surrounded with, I just don’t think it made sense [to go to NXT], especially with who I was gonna learn from.”

On making his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins: “Coming in with my first match against Seth, and then carrying on to work with Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn during the pandemic, to where once the pandemic was over I started working with John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Usos and Edge! You can’t get any better than that. as far as guys that I could be next to. I’m literally next to some of the best – if not the best, the current best. I had a chance to be in there with them, not once or twice but multiple times, working all the house shows with them, opening up SmackDown with them. My experience was a little different, being able to learn from those top, top guys.”

On if anything about being in WWE surprised him: “I don’t know if anything really shocked me about [the business]. I think more respect for what my dad did, and for what we do for a living. But I think… I grew up around this, man, this is all I’ve known for my whole life. I started travelling with my dad when I was four or five years old, I started appearing on TV when I was eight. So this is all I know, none of this is new to me. The only thing that’s new to me is my learning experiences that come from being in the ring, and I learn something new every day, so I’m very grateful and very blessed to be here.”