– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio took some shots at CM Punk, noting how Punk killed the business by attempting to transition into MMA and fight in the UFC.

Dominik Mysterio on CM Punk, “Nothing kills the business more than someone thinking they are actually good enough to go fight in the UFC and get their ass beat not once but twice. If you want to talk about ‘nothing kills the business more,’ just go watch CM Punk’s fights in the UFC.” Mysterio continued, “You tell me what kills the business more. Let me call my friend Mickey Gall real quick and see what he thinks.”

CM Punk went 0-2 in his two UFC fights. CM Punk will be in action later tonight, challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio defends his Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles tomorrow night at Night 2. WWE SummerSlam 2025 is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both nights will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.