– During a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio spoke on how people would hate to see him as the world champion in WWE. When speaking on the matter, Mysterio talked about potentially becoming WWE Champion and how the WWE Universe would hate it.

Dominik Mysterio said on the subject (via Fightful), “I think that people would go absolutely insane. People would hate to see me as world champion.”