Dominik Mysterio Thinks It Would be ‘Awesome’ to Have a Match in AAA

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, Dominik Mysterio commented on potentially working a match in Lucha Libre AAA at some point. Mysterio stated, “I mean, that’d be awesome for me. I know that’s where my dad started and he got his start, so that’d be real cool for me and a dream come true for sure.”

Dominik Mysterio currently wrestles in WWE as part of The Judgment Day faction.