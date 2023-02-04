wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Thinks It Would be ‘Awesome’ to Have a Match in AAA
February 4, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, Dominik Mysterio commented on potentially working a match in Lucha Libre AAA at some point. Mysterio stated, “I mean, that’d be awesome for me. I know that’s where my dad started and he got his start, so that’d be real cool for me and a dream come true for sure.”
Dominik Mysterio currently wrestles in WWE as part of The Judgment Day faction.
