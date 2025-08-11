Dominik Mysterio Says He Was Thrilled When Seth Rollins Cashed In On CM Punk

Seth Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in on CM Punk after his title win at Summerslam. In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio said that he couldn’t be happier to see Rollins cash in on Punk.

He said: “I don’t know if I’ve, like, said it already. I might have said it in a couple interviews. But I was a fan, you know, watching SummerSlam night one, and I was extremely sad and depressed when I saw that he had won the title. You know, just not because he had won it, just because, you know, I don’t think he deserves it. I don’t think he deserves to be in that spot. But at the end of the day, I was smiling from ear to ear when I saw Seth Freakin’ Rollins. In lucha tradition and lucha culture, when you debut with someone, you call them a padrino, right? So in lucha terms, Seth is my godfather when it comes to this. So I was so excited when I heard his music, but then he came out in crutches, so I was like, damn, now this is just like a teaser. He drops the crutches. I was so stoked, smiling from ear to ear, screaming, I was just happy. Other than night two at SummerSlam, that was my favorite moment of the weekend.“