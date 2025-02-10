Dominik Mysterio Hints at Going to TNA, Says He Could Take Over

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio hinted at going to TNA and teased a possible match with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. He noted that both he and Hendry have defeated Nic Nemeth.

He said: “I can’t say I’m too focused on anybody in TNA, but I don’t like to say his name. I think we know who we’re talking about. I’m not going to say his name. He just beat Dolph. I’ve beaten Dolph, so, yeah, I’ll just leave that at that. But as far as WWE being able to, like you said, they’re always in their own sandbox. They never really played well with others, as some might say. But I think this is huge. This is such an amazing opportunity for not only WWE, but for TNA. I grew up watching all sorts of wrestling. My godfather, Konnan, was on iMPACT!, doing LAX. So, like, I, like, I grew up on that, on those guys, and seeing that. Suicide, Christopher Daniels, and all those guys, it was crazy, right? So now being able to go back and now we’re in cahoots with them, that’s pretty cool, dude. I’d love to show up on TNA. Why not? I’d love to go and take over. I went down to NXT and took over NXT. So, why not go down to TNA and take over TNA?“