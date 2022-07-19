wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Tries To Join The Judgment Day To Save Rey On Raw
Dominik Mysterio tried to join The Judgment Day in order to save his dad on tonight’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, Rey Mysterio faced Damian Priest with Finn Balor in Priest’s corner and Dominik in Rey’s corner. Priest won the match and then proceeded to stomp on Rey as Balor grabbed a chair, after which Priest said Dominik would join then or they’d Con-Chair-To Rey.
Dominik ultimately agreed to join in order to save his father, but Priest then said it was too late and nailed him with a chair. WWE also confirmed on the show that they will celebrate Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary on next week’s episode from Madison Square Garden.
"it doesn't work that way."#TheJudgmentDay showed no remorse to @DomMysterio35 and @reymysterio.
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@WWE celebrates @reymysterio's 20th anniversary with @WWE at @TheGarden!
🎟 https://t.co/Rbc5KycFBh pic.twitter.com/ClfXHwTD6k
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
