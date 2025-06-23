wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio & Trish Stratus Recreate Childhood Photo of Her Carrying Him
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
Dominik Mysterio recently shared a photo on social media where he is being carried by Trish Stratus, recreating a photo the two took together when Dominik was a kid. Dominik said in the caption that Trish is the “best thing to ever come out of Canada.”
Best thing to ever come out of Canada @trishstratuscom pic.twitter.com/5EV3bOUVzH
— Dominik (@DomMysterio35) June 22, 2025
Dominik is staying busy inside and outside of the ring, as he’s set to take part in a chicken finger eating contest against multi-time champion Joey Chestnut.
Meanwhile, Trish recently joined the cast of the upcoming action-comedy, Karate Ghost.
