Dominik Mysterio & Trish Stratus Recreate Childhood Photo of Her Carrying Him

June 23, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Money in the Bank Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

Dominik Mysterio recently shared a photo on social media where he is being carried by Trish Stratus, recreating a photo the two took together when Dominik was a kid. Dominik said in the caption that Trish is the “best thing to ever come out of Canada.”

Dominik is staying busy inside and outside of the ring, as he’s set to take part in a chicken finger eating contest against multi-time champion Joey Chestnut.

Meanwhile, Trish recently joined the cast of the upcoming action-comedy, Karate Ghost.

