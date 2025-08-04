Dominik Mysterio Says If He Turns Face, It Has To Be Organic

While Dominik Mysterio is currently a heel, he has been drawing more face reactions, including at this year’s Wrestlemania. In an interview with Wrestlerant (Via Fightful), Dirty Dom said that if he ever had a face turn, it would have to feel organic.

He said: “I react to what is being given to me, right? As of now, they’ve been booing me, but every now and then they’ll chant that Dirty Dom song, and that Dirty Dom song, for one way or another, it always gets a crack out of me and I tend to break and smile because it’s… It’s funny hearing everyone singing it together because I’ve just been getting booed for years. I don’t know if I’ll ever embrace it because I haven’t changed anything about myself. I’ve just been Dirty Dom all the way. So the fact that the people still love it, I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. It’s got to be organic. You can’t force anything. You can’t force it.“