Dominik Mysterio Vows To Break His Winless Streak At WrestleMania

February 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio UFC 306, Rey Mysterio Image Credit: UFC

Dominik Mysterio doesn’t yet know if he’s competing at WrestleMania, but if he does he promises his winless streak will end. Mysterio is currently 0 – 3 on the Grandest Stage Of them All, and he was asked about changing that record in an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

“Of course,” he said about changing it (per Wrestling Inc). “What, do you think I want to be defeated at WrestleMania? No. I’m 0-3 at WrestleMania, so if for whatever reason I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, [the record] is going to be 1-3, I promise you that.”

Mysterio lost a tag team match with Santos Escobar against his father Rey and Andrade at last year’s WrestleMania.

