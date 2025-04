PWInsider reports that a match between Dominik Mysterio and Penta has been added to Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. WWE has yet to officially announce the match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta

* El Grande Americano vs. TBD

* Seth Rollins to appear