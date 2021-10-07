Dominik Mysterio on Eventually Wanting to Take Over the Rey Mysterio Ring Name

– During a recent interview with Ryan Satin for his Out of Character podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed wanting to take over the Rey Mysterio ring name at one point later in his career. Dominik Mysterio stated the following (via Fightful):

“Most definitely. I think the long goal here, the end game is to eventually take over the Rey Mysterio name. That’s the legacy within it. He’s Rey Mysterio. It’s only right to make a junior. Traditional and Lucha culture and Hispanic culture that’s tradition, that’s what you do. I kind of just showed up and Dom Mysterio just organically happened. Everything happened so fast that we didn’t really get a chance to kind of, you know, put these little things together, but we’ve definitely talked about it. He’s mentioned before the mask is something that I have to earn, along with the name, so you know if one day he wants to pass it on to me after he retires or if he wants to make me earn it after he retires or something, whatever it is, I’m up for it. I just know that that name belongs to me. It’s only right, you know, Hispanically, culturally, it’s only right. But, you know, whatever he wants. At the end of the day because he’s the one that’s made it what it is, so I’ll respect his decision, whatever it is.”

Earlier this year, Dominik and his father won the WWE SmackDown tag team champions, becoming the first father and son tag team champions in WWE history.