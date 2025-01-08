– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio ahead of last Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut, Dominik Mysterio discussed making the move to Hollywood to possibly become an actor. Mysterio noted he wants to cement himself as a top WWE Superstar first. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On Hollywood not being ready for him: “Man, I don’t know if Hollywood’s ready for Dom. At this point, I feel like I gotta make my point and my statement here in the wrestling world. Like I said, I’m four years in. I already got people that have been in this business for years trying to catch up to me now.”

On wanting to cement himself as the greatest Mysterio: “It’s honestly such a blessing, and I really do feel like I can grab the bull by the horns and just take it, so I really want to cement myself here as the greatest Mysterio of all time because you say the name Rey Mysterio and all these accolades and thoughts come up. You think Dominik Mysterio, you think Dirty Dom, this kid who turned on his dad, but I’m gonna make it to the next level, and I’m going to take the Mysterio name to places it’s never been before, and then we’ll go Hollywood.”

On last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley defeated Daddy Dom’s girlfriend, Liv Morgan, to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship. After the match, Ripley took some payback on Dominik, hitting him in the groin.