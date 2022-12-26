Dominik Mysterio Wants His Parents Arrested After He’s Freed From Jail

As previously reported, Rey Mysterio had his son ‘arrested’ yesterday after he tried a second home invasion, following a successful attack on Thanksgiving. After a successful #FreeDom campaign from his Mami, Rhea Ripley, Dominik is now demanding that his parents get arrested.

He wrote: “Just got out… thank you Mami! @RheaRipley_WWE #FreeDom #DomisFree #arrestReyandAngie”