Dominik Mysterio Wants His Parents Arrested After He’s Freed From Jail
December 26, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Rey Mysterio had his son ‘arrested’ yesterday after he tried a second home invasion, following a successful attack on Thanksgiving. After a successful #FreeDom campaign from his Mami, Rhea Ripley, Dominik is now demanding that his parents get arrested.
He wrote: “Just got out… thank you Mami! @RheaRipley_WWE #FreeDom #DomisFree #arrestReyandAngie”
Just got out… thank you Mami! @RheaRipley_WWE #FreeDom #DomisFree #arrestReyandAngie pic.twitter.com/pERv3YTdF5
— Dominik (@DomMysterio35) December 25, 2022
