Dominik Mysterio Wants To Hold WWE Title Longer Than His Father Did

Dominik Mysterio has beating his father’s WWE Championship reign on his list of goals. Rey Mysterio held the WWE Championship for a couple of hours in July of 2011, winning in a tournaemnt on an episode of Raw but losing it at the end of the night to John Cena. Dominik said in an interview with ESPN Daytona that he wants to hold it at least longer than Rey did, though he falsely claimed Rey held it for only a half-hour.

“With the legacy that Cody’s building on on SmackDown for for the Undisputed Title and the legacy that’s being built currently for the World Heavyweight Championship,” Dominik said (per Fightful), “which Seth started and now Damian is carrying it. So I don’t know, man. I think it’s pretty special because my deadbeat ended up holding the World Title two times. Then, he ended up winning the WWE title just once for, I believe, it was maybe 30 minutes, and then Cena came back and took it from him.”

He continued, “So, I think right now, I would love to beat his 30-minute record of WWE Champion. So I think the WWE Undisputed Title that Cody currently has; it has Mysterio history written all over it.”

Damian Priest will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam.