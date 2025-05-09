– During a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio discussed potentially competing in Money in the Bank. He also spoke about using the briefcase as a cash-in to win the WWE Tag Team Titles with JD McDonagh rather than the world title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dominik Mysterio on wanting to win Money in the Bank: “Dude, as long as I’m not hanging from anything, I’m down. I’m super down. This title, this Intercontinental Championship, it’s actually super heavy. So it would be nice to have a little briefcase to put it inside to hold it,” he said. “Now that I’m thinking about it, that makes sense.”

On how he would do things differently if he held the briefcase: “I feel like I’d be very different with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Everyone’s thinking, ‘World Title, World Title,’ but it’s like, I know I’m going to get there. I know that’s going to be mine one day, right? So, I’m in no hurry. I’m thinking long-term, right? Money in the Bank, I’m thinking me and JD [McDonagh] go over to SmackDown and take the titles from The Street Profits, and then, maybe come back to Raw and then cash in the Money in the Bank on some Tag Titles, me and JD, that’s never been done before.”

On wanting to cash in the briefcase for the tag titles: “Dude, I’d love to cash in my Money in the Bank briefcase on some Tag Titles. That’d be dope. That’s never been done. Everyone’s selfish, and they want to go for a singles title. Nah. I want to bring my boys with me, whether it’s Finn [Balor], JD, or Carlito. Hell, even if it’s one of them, I’ll cash in the briefcase and be like, ‘It’s not for me, it’s for them,’ and give them some gold. So like, I’m just here to change and make history for the Judgment Day.”

Dominik Mysterio defends his title this weekend against Penta at WWE Backlash 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for tomorrow (May 10) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. WWE Mony in the Bank 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will also air on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix overseas.