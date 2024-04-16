– During a recent live edition of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg in Philadelphia, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed goals for his career and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mysterio on his goals in WWE: “I take it day by day, man. I don’t like to get too ahead of myself I would definitely like to get some more gold whether that’s the first-ever tag champs with Mami [Rhea Ripley]; something different. Even JD too. Maybe world champ one day, who knows?”

On his main focus right now: “Right now, the focus is on beating the s*** out of my deadbeat dad.”

On wanting to unmask his father: “Do bears s*** in the woods?”

At WrestleMania 40, Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar lost to Rey Mysterio and Andrade in a tag team bout.