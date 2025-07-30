Dominik Mysterio Wasn’t Happy That Rey Mysterio Put His Custody of Him On The Line Against Eddie Guerrero

In an interview with IGN (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio took a shot at Rey Mysterio, saying he was mad this father put his custody on the line twenty years ago. Dominik was up for grabs, literally, in a Custody of Dominik Ladder Match at Summerslam 2005 between Rey and Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik said: “This says DNA testing was invented in 1986. People in 1985 fighting for custody of their children. The only thing that comes to mind is I just wish Eddie won this match. I can’t be too mad at Vickie. The only person I can really be mad at is this deadbeat right here (points at Rey) for wanting to put me on the line and risking it. So I should have gone home with my real dad, but it is what it is.“