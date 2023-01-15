Dominik Mysterio Wasn’t Under Contract At Time Of WWE Debut

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut at Summerslam 2020, and he recently revealed he was not under contract for that bout. Mysterio faced Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at the August 23rd, 2020 PPV, and while speaking with Keepin’ It 100 the Judgment Day member noted that he wasn’t under contract that that point.

“I did SummerSlam without being on contract,” Mysterio said (per Wrestling Inc). “So I got paid for that pay-per-view, . We were in the middle of negotiations so it was all kind of being handled at the time. But in good faith, I was like, ‘Yeah dude, I’ll do it.'”

Mysterio noted that he wasn’t full-time until after WWE Payback, saying, “I got two pay-per-view checks and a couple of TV checks in one sitting and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh s**t. This is pretty crazy.'”

Since then, Dominik has gone on to work matches regularly on and off-screen for WWE and is a former Smackdown Tag Team Champion with his father Rey.