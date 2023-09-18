Dominik Mysterio Reveals What He Did After His Match With Rey At WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio recently talked about what he did following his match with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Mysterio spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about what he did after the show.

On what he did after the match: “After the match, I got back to my hotel room – we were in LA so there were food vendors outside our hotel. I think it was like 2 in the morning, and it was just me and my best friend, my buddy Daniel. I texted him, I was like, ‘Hey I’m gonna go get some food, I’m not too tired,’ because my adrenaline I think was still going. It was me and him, we walked out there, we got some hot dogs.”

On how it felt to face his dad at the show: “I was like, ‘Dude… I just wrestled my dad at Wrestlemania. This is pretty surreal!’ I was like, ‘Damn, and I beat his ass!'”