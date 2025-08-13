Dominik Mysterio Gives Wild Guesses For El Grande Americano’s Identity

Dominik Mysterio has some out of left field picks for who El Grande Americano could be. American’s identity is a huge secret, and he will be part of the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania. Mysterio, also a competitor in that5 bout, discussed the potential identity of the luchador with The Wrestling Classic.

“I have absolutely no idea and the thing is,” Mysterio said (per Fightful). “It could be so many guys, right? But I don’t know.”

He continues, “Here’s my thing. What if we’re all wrong and it’s like everyone thinks who they think it is and then it ends up being like… I don’t know, f**king Mark Jindrak or something. I don’t know, like it could literally be anybody like, so maybe it’s freaking Mr Iguana with a mask, I don’t know.”

TripleMania takes place Saturday and streams on YouTube.