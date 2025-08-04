Dominik Mysterio On His Win At WWE SummerSlam: ‘I Outsmarted AJ’

Dominik Mysterio was feeling himself after his win over AJ Styles at SummerSlam, crowing on the post-show. As noted, Mysterio defeated Styles to retain the Intercontinental Championship after he unzipped his boot earlier in the match to escape a Calf Crusher, then hit AJ with the boot and nailed a frog splash for the win. Mysterio spoke on the post-show about the win and you can see highlights below:

On his win over Styles: “I don’t feel like you worded that properly. I feel like in my head I outsmarted AJ. Because he thought he was gonna point one over on ’em but he forgot he was in there with a 20-year veteran.”

On unzipping his boot for the finish: “Well you know, my leg was hurting a little bit. And I’m wiggling my foot… he’s like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I know what’s going on, AJ.”

On his reaction to AJ coming out in Eddie Guerrero-inspired gear: “You know, I know he was trying to play mind games with me because of my alleged father. But what he doesn’t know is that stuff like that doesn’t get to me. I’m Dirty Dom, I’ve been playing here… I’m as homegrown as it gets.”

