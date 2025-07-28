Dominik Mysterio Says He’s Working On New Ring Gear

Dominik Mysterio says he’s looking at changing up his ring gear, as he noted in a recent interview. The WWE Intercontinental Champion appeared in a new video for the company revisiting his previous looks and during the video he said that he’s coming up with ideaS for his next gear.

“As far as like to where I am now, this is as Dirty Dom as it gets,” Mysterio said when discussing his WrestleMania 41 gear (per Fightful). “I’ve had someone draw it out for me, like the next evolution of what I want my gear to look like, and change it up a little bit, because I’ve always got to keep people on their toes.”

He continued, “But I can’t tell you guys. All I can say is keep an eye out. There might be some stuff here and there. I’m gonna rock the Parka and the OG Dom stuff for a little bit more, but I got some stuff in the works that’s super cool.”

Mysterio will defend his title against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam.