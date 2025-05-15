In an interview with Raw Talk (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio spoke about the pay that main roster wrestlers get in WWE, noting that they earn six figures. Thankfully, his parents won’t be able to control his income as they did when he was a kid.

Dominik Mysterio said: “Main roster, once you’re on TV like Raw or SmackDown, you’re making good money. Definitely six figures, around there. Depends on what you’re doing. For the year. It depends on what you’re doing. When you’re first getting signed, if you’re doing an NXT deal, that’s different. From NXT, you move on to the main roster, that’s a whole different contract. Now you’re main roster and not NXT. The money depends on how you’re getting used, your merchandise sales, action figures, video game stuff. There is so much that goes into it. It’s hard to say a specific amount.”