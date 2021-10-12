Dominik Mysterio Recalls Being Surprised By WWE Raw Segment With Brock Lesnar In 2019

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Dominik Mysterio discussed being surprised by his WWE Raw segment with Brock Lesnar in 2019, thinking Rey Mysterio was joking about him wrestling Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Dominik Mysterio on being surprised by his segment with Brock Lesnar in 2019: “My dad had told me that we were going to do something with somebody but didn’t mention who, didn’t mention what. He just said we were going to do something with somebody. I’m starting to think who we can work with or what’s going to happen, Brock [Lesnar] never came to mind. We were driving to Phoenix, Arizona where I was going to be in the crowd and I was like, ‘Are you going to tell me now who we are wrestling or what’s the deal?’ He goes, ‘You’ll see when we get there.’ We end up getting there and next thing you know, I’m getting tossed around by Brock. So, everything was a surprise for me.”

On thinking Rey was joking when he told him he’d be wrestling Seth Rollins at SummerSlam: “I thought it was a joke. I thought everyone was kidding because my dad actually called me and was like ‘Hey, what do you think about wrestling Seth [Rollins] at SummerSlam?’ I was like [sarcastically] ‘Ya okay, sure I’ll wrestle Seth at SummerSlam.’ This is Seth Rollins, he’s been on a roll ever since he started with Triple H, cashing in [at WrestleMania], being with The Shield and just everything he’s done has been top notch. I can not say enough nice things about him and all his accomplishments, so I was like, there’s no way. Then my dad was like, ‘Would you be willing to do it?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it,’ again thinking this was all a joke. Afterwards, I realized they were serious and I was like, okay, time to get to work. We jumped back in the ring and did whatever was necessary to prepare for that first match. My dad told me, ‘If you’re not ready, we’ll push this back.’ At this point, I had already been training for two and half years, so it’s like, when will I get this opportunity again? I jumped on it right away.”