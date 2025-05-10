In an interview with The Babyfaces Podcast (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio named his picks for the greatest Intercontinental champions in WWE history, including himself. Mysterio won the belt at Wrestlemania 41.

Dominik Mysterio said: “There’s a bunch of guys that I’m better than that have had this title. You got the Honky Tonk Man, you got Bret Hart, you got Stone Cold, you got Shawn Michaels, you got Pat Patterson. I’m better than all of these guys. I don’t know how old they were when they won it. They’re all fossils at this point. But like, for me, I think that I’m only going to give you three, because I feel like five fishing for something there. I don’t know if I like it, so I’m gonna go with me at number one, Eddie at number two, and then number three, I’m gonna go with JBL. I’m gonna give JBL his flowers.”