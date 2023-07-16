wrestling / News
Don Callis Attacked, Injured By Fan During Angle At AAA Triplemania Press Conference
While in the middle of shooting an attack angle at the AAA Triplemania press conference, Don Callis was himself attacked by a fan. The segment featured Kenny Omega getting jumped by Konosuke Takeshita, continuing their AEW feud. Callis got some stomps in before being pulled away by security, which is when the fan grabbed him and pulled him to the ground.
Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline was in attendance. He said: “Everything was an angle up to that point, but then a fan who was apparently upset about what Don had said to Kenny jumped Don from behind, ripped his suit, concussed his eardrum and busted open his mouth while he was trying to choke out Don from behind. Don was screaming profanities at the fan before he was pulled off, and was said to be livid afterwards.”
According to the report, Callis’ ankle and neck were injured in the attack. He was taken to San Diego for medical attention. It was noted that this was “absolutely not a work.”
¡Lo que no se vio en #TriplemaniaXXXI !
Takeshita golpeó a Kenny Omega pic.twitter.com/ikh2rOdf7u
— Christian Espinosa (@Christianeea) July 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Ted DiBiase Recalls What He Saw In a Young Arn Anderson, Working With Jim Duggan
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match