Don Callis Attacked, Injured By Fan During Angle At AAA Triplemania Press Conference

While in the middle of shooting an attack angle at the AAA Triplemania press conference, Don Callis was himself attacked by a fan. The segment featured Kenny Omega getting jumped by Konosuke Takeshita, continuing their AEW feud. Callis got some stomps in before being pulled away by security, which is when the fan grabbed him and pulled him to the ground.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline was in attendance. He said: “Everything was an angle up to that point, but then a fan who was apparently upset about what Don had said to Kenny jumped Don from behind, ripped his suit, concussed his eardrum and busted open his mouth while he was trying to choke out Don from behind. Don was screaming profanities at the fan before he was pulled off, and was said to be livid afterwards.”

According to the report, Callis’ ankle and neck were injured in the attack. He was taken to San Diego for medical attention. It was noted that this was “absolutely not a work.”