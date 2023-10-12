Don Callis Says He’s Never Seen Anyone Dominate Chris Jericho Like Powerhouse Hobbs

Chris Jericho got beaten by Powerhouse Hobbs on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Don Callis has weighed in on the beating. Callis appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about recruiting Hobbs and more; you can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On Hobbs beating Chris Jericho: “I’ve known Chris since 1990, wrestled him many times, been on the road with him many times, seen most of his matches. You’re right. He’s never been dominated by that, but I’m not surprised. I’ve had my eye on Powerhouse Hobbs for over a year. I went out to Oakland, tried to recruit him last year, and it’s been a long process. Guys like Hobbs are slow to trust. But listen, Will Hobbs, he’s a king of O-Town, he’s the king of the streets, he’s the man who brings the heat. For Chris Jericho, Omega, and anyone else, Kota Ibushi, time to pay the boogeyman. That’s it.”

On his approach to building the Callis Family: “When you’re going up against the greatest of all time arguably, Chris Jericho, and you’re going against a man who I term the god of pro wrestling, Kenny Omega, you can’t just go out there with some crew you’ve slapped together. So what I have done is, I’ve always said to you, Tommy, I’m not gonna quote-on-quote manage or represent people just to do it. I’m only gonna do the best. That’s why I was with Omega because he was the best. I made him the best. Now, what I’ve done is, I’ve recruited a family of super athletes, of perfectly bred, perfectly physically gifted athletes who are willing to allow me to do some of the thinking, who are willing to follow the strategic approach.

“So whether it’s Will Ospreay, whether it’s Konosuke Takeshita, whether it’s Sammy Guevara, or whether it’s Will Hobbs, all of these super athletes have one thing in common. They have got something athletically that makes them special. Hobbs has been a killer all his adult life, and he’s been told to bottle it up. Hobbs has been told to suppress that killer instinct, and I have told him to let it flourish, and that’s what it’s going to do. We won’t need to hold back. This is professional wrestling. No one’s getting charged with assault here. With Will Hobbs, he can do what he wants as long as we do it in that squared circle on Dynamite. We’re gonna continue. Jericho was just a taste. I can’t wait to unleash Hobbs on the rest of All Elite Wrestling. It’s going to happen, you’re gonna get to see it, and it makes me physically excited.”