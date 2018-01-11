 

Various News: Don Callis Comments on Chris Jericho to Impact Rumors, John Cena Comments on Today’s Nickelodeon Related Announcements

January 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Chris jericho NJPW - Wrestle Kingdom 12

– On today’s Impact Wrestling Media Call, Don Callis commented on rumors that Chris Jericho is coming to Impact Wrestling. Here are his comments, courtesy of Wrestlezone

I’ve read a lot of rumors about different talents. There is the one you mentioned (Rey Mysterio). I’ve heard about Chris Jericho which, if he is, I wish he’d tell me since we’ve been good friends for so many years. I don’t put a lot of stock in rumors. People look at who is available out there and fans think about who they’d LIKE to see in there. I totally get it but I don’t put a lot of stock in rumors.

– It was announced earlier today that for the second year in a row, John will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards. Cena will also be voicing the character of “Baron Draxum” in the upcoming “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated series. He will also be executive producing a show titled Keeping it Spotless. He posted the following on Twitter…

