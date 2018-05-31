Don Callis Discusses His Plans For Building Impact’s Buzz, Recent Changes to the Company

– Don Callis appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about expanding positive word of mouth for the company. Audio is blow, plus highlights per WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

On the recent changes to the company: “You’ve got to start making the small changes, the changes that make sense. For us, that meant eliminating the stupid stuff. Don’t insult the fans’ intelligence, and also getting the talent roster the way you want it. I think that despite the fact that when I came in here with Scott [D’Amore] for the first tapings in January, people were flustered by the fact that ‘oh EC3 is leaving’ and this guy is leaving, but they would never say ‘but they just signed Brian Cage, they just signed Sami Callihan’, etc. I said it would take a couple of months to get the roster the way we wanted it.”

On Impact building buzz: “I think the way you create buzz—we’ve had a bit of a honey moon period, as any kind of new coach or whatever does—is you get compelling talents in storylines that people are invested in, and you do a good job promoting it and you go from there.”